Charlie Nicolas believes Unai Emery should do all in his power to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer – and claims he would be the perfect addition to the Arsenal midfield.

The Paris Saint-Germain man, who has been linked to Man Utd, Tottenham and Liverpool, has refused to sign a new contract in the French capital and he will leave this summer for free.

Real Madrid were recently tipped to land the France international but it’s suggested Zinedine Zidane “wants to pursue other targets like Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba”.

And that means a move to the Premier League looks most likely for a man, who could command up to £200,000 a week in wages.

But Sky Sports pundit Nicolas insists it would be money well spent and he believes Arsenal should sacrifice three players to clear space in their squad for Rabiot.

“We [Arsenal] need a box-to-box style midfield player and a player that can pick a pass too, so it is a matter of bringing in the right ones,” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “I think you need to know your system, fit them in and see where it takes you.

“Adrien Rabiot will be a free-agent and been linked with different clubs, but I would take him. ‘He has the quality and is of decent level, which Arsenal need.

“In attack, I like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette but will they win you the Premier League? I think they could.

“Between them, bearing in mind they haven’t actually played much together, their goal return has been a very good return.

“Arsenal have been relying on one striker for too long and now they have two so it does give me hope.

“I would sell Henrik Mkhitaryan and if I got the right money for Alex Iwobi I would sell him too. Denis Suarez has gone, that was a waste of time.”

Suarez has already returned to Barcelona after injury cut short his time at Emirates Stadium; the Spaniard issuing an apology to Arsenal for his lack of game-time.

Emery has not spent a great deal since replacing Arsene Wenger last summer and Nicolas claims he deserves lots of credit with Arsenal on the brink of reaching the Europa League final.

He added: “It looks like the board have asked Unai Emery to survive to this summer and see whether we can win Europa League or get the top four.

“Emery has done a remarkable job with a bottom-six Premier League defence. He has made mistakes, but who wouldn’t make mistakes with this defence?”

