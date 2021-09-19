Pundit tells Man Utd star to ‘sit down with agent’ amid January transfer talk

Stan Collymore has urged Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard to consider a move in January, should he not be given the chance to impress at Old Trafford.

The England international became a hit at West Ham last season after leaving Man Utd on loan. He bagged nine goals in 16 appearances during the second half of the campaign.

There were rumours of a permanent move to east London, but Man Utd wouldn’t budge from their £30m asking price.

As a result, Lingard looks set to play a role in the Red Devils’ title push. But how important that role is remains to be seen.

He has featured in three Premier League games so far, against Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham respectively. The 28-year-old opened his account against the Magpies with a fine finish before notching the match-winner versus the Hammers on Sunday.

However, Man Utd’s rich options in attack could mean he spends plenty of time on the bench. West Ham are thought to be considering a January bid, should that happen.

When asked about Lingard’s situation and West Ham’s interest, Collymore said: “At 28, it’s now or never for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United.

“He should be given a chance to shine by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over 10 to 15 games and, if he can grasp that opportunity, then the team will be better for it.

“There are no questions about Lingard, who showed us last season with West Ham what he is capable of.

“So if Solskjaer doesn’t give him the same chance the others all get, he needs to sit down with his agents and see what’s on offer.

“I’d even be having a conversation about getting out this January if I were to find myself playing 20 minutes here and there and then missing games.

“The Hammers would take him in a heartbeat, as would others in England, Spain and Italy.”

David Moyes recently opened up on his team’s failed move for Lingard.

“Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him,” the Scot said. “I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United.

“I was listening to all the stuff but I had a private conversation with Ole, who made it clear he was staying.”

