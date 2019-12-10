Pundit tells Mourinho which striker would be ‘perfect Kane foil’ at Spurs

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been urged to do all in his power to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma in January, with the veteran Bosnian striker labelled as having a “crazy” goals to games stats ratio.

A report over the weekend claimed that veteran Roma frontman Dzeko is being monitored by Mourinho, ahead of a possible January swoop for the experienced 33-year-old former Manchester City frontman.

Mourinho is said to be keen on allowing Harry Kane time to rest to keep the England skipper fresh for the second half of the campaign but wants a more than capable replacement to fill in and keep up the club’s push for silverware and a top-four finish.

Dzeko fits that profile perfectly, having shown with Manchester City that he is a more than capable Premier League striker.

The Bosnian has scored eight times for the Serie A giants this season, with Roma currently sitting fourth in the table after a bright start to the new season.

Despite his experience and the fact that he has won titles in England and Germany, Mourinho wants the player watched ahead of the opening of the January window to see if the quality and fitness levels are still there for a player who will be 34 in March.

And when asked if Dzeko could still cut it in the Premier League, former Spurs striker Darren Bent, speaking to Football Insider, said: “He’d be a very good signing, he was great at Man City as his goals to game ratio was crazy and up there with the very best.

“So you’d have to say for Spurs, he’d be the perfect foil for Harry Kane as they would allow Kane to get some rest.

“He knows the Premier League, he has scored goals in the Premier League for Manchester City and he’ll understand that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world and that he’ll have to play second fiddle.

“He played second fiddle at Man City, behind Aguero, Negredo, they kind of alternate. So I think him going to Spurs, would be perfect, as it’d be the perfect move for him.”

Dzeko scored 50 goals in 130 Premier League appearances for City, with many of those coming off the bench.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made initial contact with the agent of Juventus defender Merih Demiral over a possible deal in January, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Turin from Sassuolo in the summer, has struggled to make an impact under Maurizio Sarri having only played once in the Serie A to date, despite Georgio Chiellini only being fit for one game.

Recent reports have indicated that Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen on the Turkish international as they look to add defensive reinforcements in the winter window.

In fact, one claim reported that the Gunners – whose defence has come under serious scrutiny so far this season – are prepared to sacrifice Hector Bellerin in order to bring Demiral in.

However, Tottenham have now joined the race for the player having registered initial interest with his representatives.