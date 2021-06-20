Cesc Fabregas claims that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has serious questions to answer over the impact he has at the top level.

As a senior Spain international since 2011, the 30-year-old subsequently earned his place at Euro 2020. However, he has so far struggled to affect proceedings for Luis Enrique’s side. He played only 25 minutes of the opening 0-0 draw with Sweden, before staying on the bench against Poland on Saturday.

Thiago comes into the latest international tournament after also failing to affect those gone before.

The then-Barcelona star missed the entirety of Spain’s Euro 2012 triumph with a shin injury, before also missing the 2014 Word Cup with a knee problem.

Furthermore, he played only 26 minutes at Euro 2016 and 94 minutes at the 2018 World Cup, both of which Spain exited at the last-16 stage.

Speaking to BBC Sport, ex-Spain international Fabregas called on Thiago to show more of his quality for his country.

“Thiago, without any doubt, he has got fantastic qualities,” the pundit said. “He started very young at Barcelona, I played with him for a year.

“I think it’s time for Thiago to basically do something big in a big tournament.

“He has been now at the Euros, he has been at the World Cup, he never really played too much.

“So I think he needs to find a consistency to show the whole world that he really has top top level to show it at the biggest stage.”

Thiago ended his domestic season on a strong note, helping Liverpool climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

However, he struggled early on due to a knee injury which kept him out for over three months.

Thiago’s turn in form came amid Fabinho’s return to the midfield. As such, there is belief at Liverpool that the former can push on when Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson return.

Liverpool transfer move urged

Elsewhere, one pundit believes that Liverpool should be trying to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Foxes star enjoyed a strong season, netting the winner in the FA Cup final. Meanwhile, he is now starring for Belgium at Euro 2020.

Amid Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Emile Heskey wants his former side to raid the King Power Stadium.

