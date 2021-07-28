Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott could step straight into the first team in place of Xherdan Shaqiri next season, one pundit believes.

Elliott, a boyhood Reds fan, moved to Anfield from Fulham in the summer of 2019. Following a season in the club’s youth ranks, the 18-year-old signed up to a loan move at Blackburn last term. He impressed in that spell, earning a nomination for the Championship’s Young Player of the Year award.

As such, he has returned to his parent club full of energy. Indeed, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of the exciting steps Elliott has made.

The attacker has played a range of positions so far in his career, including attacking midfield and on the wings.

Shaqiri is one player who operates in a similar way for Liverpool, but he could be on the way out. As a result, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Elliott could be his perfect replacement.

“Elliott did brilliantly at Blackburn last year and there is no doubt in my mind that he could take on Shaqiri’s role in that squad,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“I think the lack of funds at Liverpool will lead to a lot of these youngsters being more heavily involved next year.

“I cannot see Elliott or others in the starting XI on a regular basis but they will definitely come into the squad.

“I have no doubt that Elliott can do the same job as Shaqiri next season.”

Shaqiri revealed earlier this week that he has informed the Liverpool board of his wish to find a new challenge.

Liverpool have said that they will not stop him leaving. Napoli and Lazio have therefore emerged as potential transfer suitors.

Shaqiri may not have been a regular starter in recent seasons, but he was one of the first options Klopp turned to from the bench.

Should Elliott make it into Liverpool’s first team next season, he would be following a similar pathway to Curtis Jones.

The 20-year-old made 24 Premier League outings last season and could get more this term. Georginio Wijnaldum has left for Paris Saint-Germain to leave a hole in the midfield.

Former Liverpool man seals transfer

Elsewhere, former Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci has sealed a move to French club Troyes.

The 20-year-old struggled for game time under Klopp and turned down a contract extension.

Following on from that, he has moved to France. However, that move has cost Liverpool transfer windfall.