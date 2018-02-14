Pundit tips Hazard to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid in summer

Jamie Redknapp thinks Eden Hazard will go down as a Chelsea legend even if he goes to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Blues forward has been in fantastic form for Antonio Conte’s side this term with 15 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Despite his great performances, Chelsea have been underperforming this season after their title-winning campaign in 2016-17.

And there is growing speculation that Spanish giants Real Madrid will make a big effort to lure the Belgium international to the Bernabeu this summer.

“His levels are so high,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “I don’t know what the future of Eden Hazard will be.

“But I think the Chelsea fans – once he’s gone – will put him as one of the greats, alongside John Terry and Frank Lampard,” said Redknapp. “He’s been amazing for English football.

“I do fear that he leaves in the summer, I have a feeling that Real Madrid will come in for him.

“You’re looking at a player who’s producing special moments every time he gets on the field – he’s at that level now.”

