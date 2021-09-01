Pundit tips injury-plagued Leeds midfielder to leave in January

Goalkeeper-turned-pundit Paddy Kenny has backed Leeds United to sell a midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Whites looked set for a quiet deadline day but went on to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James. The Wales international, 23, arrived for £25million and has agreed a five-year contract at Elland Road.

Leeds also had a clear out of some of their less experienced squad members. Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts joined League Two side Barrow, while Bryce Hosannah linked up with Wrexham in the National League.

Central midfielder Adam Forshaw was expected to move on too, although a deadline-day switch never materialised.

The 29-year-old was taken to West Yorkshire for a reported £4.5m back in January 2018.

However, he picked up a significant hip injury in October 2019 and has only recently returned to the first-team. The Englishman’s contract runs out in June 2022 and it is unlikely that Leeds will offer him an extension.

When asked about Forshaw’s situation, Kenny told Football Insider: “I think there’s a real possibility that he might go in January.

“If he isn’t pushing for the first-team, I don’t see why they wouldn’t try and get something for him before he leaves at the end of the season.

“It’s been difficult for him because we know he’s had his injury problems.

“But unless he comes and does something different and gets a run in the team, I can only see him moving on really.”

After missing the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign, Forshaw returned in Leeds’ Carabao Cup game against Crewe Alexandra in August.

He managed 61 minutes as the Whites ran out 3-0 winners at home. Jack Harrison bagged a brace for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and was joined by Kalvin Phillips on the scoresheet.

At full-time, the player said: “I am just happy, obviously, relieved and happy.

“I had a little bit of butterflies, but I was fine to be honest and excited all day.

“Then when we came out I had the jitters a little bit but couldn’t wait to get going and get a touch on the ball, I loved it.

“We ground them down, they did well. They frustrated us a little bit and as the game went on I think our fitness took over.

“After we made some substitutions and had fresh legs, the lads took over and got the win.”

It will be tough for Forshaw to make his way into Bielsa’s starting lineup. The tactician can already use fan favourites Phillips and Mateusz Klich in the centre of the park. Youngster Jamie Shackleton is also emerging into the squad.

As such, Forshaw could look to move on next year in search of regular game time.

Helder Costa exits Leeds

The Whites have allowed Portuguese winger Helder Costa to join Valencia on a season-long loan.

They will receive a €2m (£1.7m) loan fee for the 27-year-old, who made 22 Premier League appearances last season.

Valencia also have the opportunity to make his move permanent in 2022. It will cost them a reported €10m (£8.5m).

Costa is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is thought to have been integral to the deal.

