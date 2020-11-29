Pundit tips Leeds swoop for Liverpool star to bolster strikeforce

Kevin Phillips has tipped Leeds to lead a queue of clubs looking to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi in the new year.

The former England striker, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, is certain that the attacker will quit the Reds in 2021 due to a lack of game time.

The 25-year-old started just his third game of the season against Atalanta on Tuesday night. However, the Belgian struggled, along with most of his teammates, in the 2-0 Anfield defeat.

The arrival, and subsequent brilliant form, of Diogo Jota has further hampered Origi’s chances to get minutes. Indeed, he has just one minute of Premier League football to his name since July.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men, along with Aston Villa, were linked with a move for the attacker last summer.

And when asked what the future holds for Origi in the new year, Phillips had a clear answer.

He told Football Insider: “I would imagine Origi will leave in January but if not it will definitely be the summer.

“Coming off the back of what the club did last year he would want to be a part of it again so I am not surprised that he didn’t leave this summer.

“But it has been a tough year for him so far. He has not been used so much and when he has got his opportunities he looks rusty. He has not played enough football.

Origi needs a fresh challenge

“A fresh challenge for him would be best. I’m sure there will be a queue of clubs looking to sign him if he is made available.

“We have seen what he can do. He just needs to play football.

“I would not be surprised if he moves on in January and Leeds is definitely a potential destination.”

Goals scored have not been a major issue for Leeds on their return to the Premier League. Bielsa’s men have notched 15 in their 10 games so far, but at the same time have also missed countless opportunities.

Origi is not exactly renowned as a clinical finisher but would certainly provide another option for Bielsa.

He has the ability to play wide or through the middle and would potentially push Patrick Bamford for a place in the Leeds team.e

