Pundit warns big Lingard penny will drop as West Ham insider speaks out

West Ham first-team coach Stuart Pearce has urged Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to reassess his transfer situation in January.

The 28-year-old has fallen back to his previous level of game time following his loan spell in London. He starred for West Ham last season, netting nine goals in 16 games. But while a packed United September schedule presents opportunities, Lingard has still only played five minutes this season.

Hammers boss David Moyes made public his desire to sign the player on a permanent deal this summer.

However, Red Devils counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that the revived midfielder forms part of plans.

That has not proved the case so far and with less than a year left on his contract, Lingard has reportedly rejected a new deal.

Speaking to talkSPORT, first-team coach Pearce urged Lingard to think again about his future.

“Players are at liberty to do what they want with their contracts now with Bosman and freedom of contracts,” he said.

“He’s missed the opportunity to leave United in this transfer window.

“He can reassess his situation come January once again and decide whether there’s an opportunity to move clubs, he holds the cards, Jesse.

Three Manchester United players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Manchester United in January.

“The most important thing for him at the moment is his football and he’s playing the odd game for United and also playing extremely well for England and those performances for England might help him get in the United side.

“I think he’s too good a player to be sat on the outside of it not playing and he’s at an age where he needs to be playing.”

Lingard’s form for West Ham saw him regain his place in the Three Lions team. While he did not make the Euro 2020 cut, he has netted twice in the current international break.

Meanwhile, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor insisted that Lingard may feel regret if his lack of game time continues.

Lingard could feel regret

“If you look at that Manchester United team, where does [Lingard] start?” he said.

“They’re definitely going to play a sitter, either Fred or [Scott] McTominay and you have got [Bruno] Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, he’s not going to start in front of them in that system.

“I just want to see him playing football, last season he was unbelievable, happy, smile on his face, playing every week, even taking penalties, he was the main man at West Ham.

“To go from that, I’m sure he will want to stay at Manchester United but after two/three more weeks you’re not playing, you’ll be like ‘I wish I’d gone out on loan or got the move done’.”

United play six games before the end of September. Following Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle, they face Young Boys away from home in the Champions League.

Thereafter, Lingard could meet his old team West Ham in either a league clash or the subsequent Carabao Cup tie on September 22.

United round off the month with games against Aston Villa and Villarreal.

Counting down the Premier League’s best ever players by shirt number (40-31): Grealish, Kane…