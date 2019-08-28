Manchester United have been warned they ‘would be making a huge mistake’ in cashing in on Nemanja Matic before the transfer window shuts.

The powerful Serbian was one of Jose Mourinho’s most trusted performers at Old Trafford, but the former Chelsea man has yet to play any minutes in United’s opening three Premier League matches so far.

The 31-year-old appears to have been ousted by Scott McTominay and, having not even appeared from the substitutes bench, the Daily Mirror claims Matic is seeking talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the role he will play this season and leading to speculation he could be allowed to move on before the European transfer window shuts.

As per the report, Matic will highlight his increasingly dwindling role in the side under Solskjaer, with the situation more alarming given the recent departures of both Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera, both of whom he would have been competing with for minutes in the side.

However, Alejandro Moreno, speaking on ESPN, believes selling the experienced 31-year-old would be a massive blunder and that his exit would leave United far too light in the middle of the park.

“Maybe so [Matic will leave], but Manchester United have to be careful,” he said.

“They’re not very deep to begin with, and you can’t just have people walking out of that locker room who could help you.

“And, certainly, if he leaves this late, Manchester United cannot do anything to bring somebody in.

“For me, Manchester United says ‘Matic, just stay here, you’ll be fine’.”

Matic has played 87 times for the club since a £40million switch from Chelsea in summer 2017, but his time in the side has lessened since Solskjaer’s appointment as manager and the Serbian has not featured in a United side since the lifeless 1-1 draw at relegated Huddersfield in early May.

He was linked with a move away from the club earlier this year amid claims Solskjaer wanted one of Declan Rice or Sean Longstaff.

And with Solskjaer very publicly putting his faith in youth, both in terms of his first-team selections and in his signings, Matic will understandably seek assurances from his manager that he’s not being phased out.

One man who will leave United in the meantime, however, is Alexis Sanchez, with a loan deal with Inter Milan finally agreed; the player seemingly forced to leave after reportedly being given a brutal ultimatum by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

