Pundit warns Salah he could cost Liverpool the Premier League title

Pundit Chris Sutton thinks that Mohamed Salah’s playacting could cost Liverpool their hopes of winning a first Premier League title.

The Egypt international drew criticism for his theatrics during the Reds’ 4-3 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah won a penalty after seemingly going down easy under a challenge from Mamadou Sakho, and the pair clashed afterwards as a consequence.

Now, Sutton has told the PFA Player of the Year that he must avoid developing a reputation as a diver if he wants to help Liverpool achieve glory.

“Every time he dives, he risks costing Liverpool the Premier League title. His tumble against Palace was the second time in the last month that Salah has gone down easily,” Sutton writes in the Mail.

“If he keeps diving, he risks being hit with a two-game FA ban. Liverpool only need to slip up twice to put Manchester City back in the title driving seat.

“It would be a travesty if it is simulation, not his goalscoring, which ends up settling the most thrilling title race for years.”