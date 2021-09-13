Pundit waxes lyrical about star who has reached ‘another level’ at Palace

Pundit Jamie O’Hara has lauded a Crystal Palace midfielder who has reached ‘another level’ while at Selhust Park.

New Eagles boss Patrick Vieira oversaw a busy summer transfer window, with seven new first-team players joining the club. They included defenders Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, as well as French striker Odsonne Edouard.

The latter made his debut on Saturday and went on to score two late goals against Tottenham. He joined Wilfried Zaha on the scoresheet as Palace picked up their first league win under Vieira.

One player who continues to impress is Conor Gallagher. The English midfielder is on loan from Chelsea and looks set for a big campaign.

He has already notched two goals and one assist in his first three league appearances.

Pundit Jamie O’Hara was asked about Gallagher following his display against Spurs. He told talkSPORT (via HITC): “I thought Gallagher was absolutely different class.

“I watched him at Charlton, then he went to Swansea and was in-and-out a little bit. And then he was at West Brom last season, and he was good. But watching him for Palace, he’s gone to another level.

“He was absolutely fantastic, really enjoyed watching him play. He was good on the ball, saw passes before other people. That peripheral version – the pass for Edouard’s second, he knew he was there. He didn’t even have to look, so that’s the sign of a top player.”

Gallagher had the chance to join Leeds United in the summer but decided against a switch to Elland Road. He wanted to stay in London, hence the move to Selhust Park.

The England U21 international is a product of Chelsea’s academy. He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at West Brom, where he made 32 appearances and scored two goals.

Vieira reacts to Palace striker’s debut

Vieira said he was ‘really happy’ for Edouard after the £14million signing stole the headlines at the weekend.

“It is a dream start for him. He came on and there was more space and that allowed him to score those goals,” he told reporters.

“For him to come on and score those two goals, it is really good for him. It will give him belief and more confidence to do well for the team.

“I am really happy for him because it will help the team in the future.”

