Pundits laud breakthrough World Cup star who could transform Liverpool and solve key problem

Rio Ferdinand was quick to praise young Argentina star Enzo Fernandez for his role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph as he continues to be linked with Liverpool.

The 21-year-old won the Young Player of the Tournament award and was a crucial player for Lionel Scaloni’s side. He started in five of Argentina’s seven matches, including the final.

The Benfica midfielder had to fight for his place in the starting 11 as he was used as a second-half substitute in their opening two matches of the tournament.

His goal against Mexico was perhaps his best moment and from that point onward he started in each of Argentina’s matches and was a crucial first-team player.

Liverpool’s interest in the young star has been well documented over the past few weeks and it is fair to say that Ferdinand has liked what he has seen from Fernandez.

The pundit told the BBC: “Enzo Fernandez, I like this guy. 21 years old – he’s done nothing but enhance his reputation. There will be clubs sniffing around him. Top, top clubs.

“He was so composed, for a kid so young at this level. Tactically very good as well.”

It’s easy to see why Liverpool are so intent on getting a deal for Fernandez over the line. At the World Cup, he averaged 2.3 accurate long balls per game, which is more than any other Argentina player.

Pablo Zabaleta echoed Ferdinand’s thoughts, adding: “He showed his personality, class on the ball. I think maybe next summer, he will go to a better league.

“A very complete midfielder. He can put tackles in, good on the ball and can pass it effectively.”

Enzo Fernandez is ideal for Liverpool

Liverpool have been in need of bolstering their midfield options for some time now and Fernandez would fit the profile of player that they are after.

Following Liverpool’s victory over Southampton in November, Jurgen Klopp outlined their transfer plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

The manager explained: “We are always open to these kind of things, but we don’t have to open that discussion.

“It doesn’t help now because it is always the same, we always talk about the same, it’s always the same – if there’s something possible for us, we will do it.

“If not, what do we mean ‘you need’? So, we cannot play without? That’s not the case – we can. But if the door opens, or opens up, then we are open as well, that’s not a problem, so it’s not about wanting or whatever.

“Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.”

