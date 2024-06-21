Harry Kane was pulled apart for his display against Denmark

England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane was taken to task over one particular aspect of his game that Ollie Watkins does much better during the dismal 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024.

Kane did give the Three Lions the lead in Frankfurt with a typical finish but was otherwise anonymous as Gareth Southgate’s men again sat back to protect their lead but came up short against Danes thanks to Morten Hjulmand’s long-range strike.

And, speaking after the game, legendary England frontman Gary Lineker did not hold back in his criticism of Kane‘s display, while Rio Ferdinand was of a similar mindset.

Both questioned the former Tottenham forward’s work ethic and his desire to close down from the front, something his replacement Watkins did with far more vigour when he came on for the England skipper with 20 minutes to go.

Lineker took issue Kane’s off-the-ball efforts, saying “he has barely moved” and pinpointing his lack of pressing as a key factor, telling BBC Match of the Day: “Can I offer a slight theory? If you want to press, it has to come from your centre forward first.

“Harry does not press and he has not pressed in that first half. He’s barely moved. Then the team goes deeper and Harry Kane goes even deeper and even when you get the ball you have nothing to hit. I just don’t understand.”

Rio Ferdinand then gave his more animated take on Kane’s display, adding: “I would be going mad. I’d be screaming at him. I couldn’t have my centre forward not filling in with the workload the other players are putting.

“I need to see that intensity. Put their centre halves under pressure as I’m feeling as an England defender.”

Micah Richards also weighed in on the debate, acknowledging the dilemma England faces with Kane’s style.

The former Manchester City defender said: “There’s a conundrum with how England want to set up. They want to press and have got the players to press. But Harry Kane is so good at scoring goals and his record is unbelievable. When his goal comes, you think, ‘OK, Harry Kane is confident.”

“But the other side of the game, he just needs to improve. When you’re talking about goals, he’s one of the best.”

Watkins desperate for England chance

Meanwhile, Watkins feels like he’s “underestimated” by the media after an excellent season for Villa and hopes to get more chances for his country in Germany.

The striker enjoyed a superb season for Villa, firing them to fourth place in the Premier League and next season’s Champions League as well as the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. In total, Watkins scored 19 league goals and eight in Europe.

Speaking from the Three Lions’ base in Blankenhain, Watkins said: “From my perspective, the media maybe underestimated me.

“I had a really good year, got the most assists in the league, scored a lot of goals and people still wrest including me in their squads to come to the Euros. Everyone has their own opinion, but I don’t feel like I have that big profile where I’m talked about.

“Or where if I was left out of the squad, people would be like: ‘Oh, I can’t believe they didn’t pick Ollie Watkins’. I’m happy I’m here now.”

Watkins also feels that he could play with Kane, adding: “I would like to play with H because he drops in deep, he can play the number 10 role and he picks up a lot passes.

“I feel it would be similar to when he was at Tottenham and picking the balls up and playing it through to Son (Heung-min). But I know we’re blessed with a lot of talent in the number 10 role.”