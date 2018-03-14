Pundits urge Mourinho to drop big-money Man Utd flop Sanchez

Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand believe Alexis Sanchez must be dropped by Manchester United after yet another poor performance.

The Chilean, signed in January in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitarayn but on Premier League record-wages of £500,000 a week, was virtually non-existent as United crashed out of the Champions League to Sevilla.

The player has scored just twice for the club since his move and lost the ball 42 times against the Spanish side.

After the game, the pundits predictably had their knifes sharpened for Sanchez.

“They keep spending money and yet you hear they are supposedly three or four players away,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“There are players in that United squad to play good attacking football.

In the 10 matches played for Manchester United so far, Alexis Sanchez has given away the ball 320 times. On average he gives away the ball 32 times per game Ball giveaway machine Source: (Opta) — Dön (@FreeAgentCF) March 13, 2018

“We found it strange after Saturday. [Rashford] played up the right side to bring Sanchez into his best position.

“I think Marcus’ best position is on the left side. [Sanchez] gave the ball away so many times.

“Surely your manager has to say, you’ve had 10 games now, the last four or five games he’s not been good.

“I think he has to choose his best front three and be brave enough to leave one out. At the minute Sanchez has to be left out.”

Fellow pundit Gerrard agreed, describing Sanchez’s performance as “poor”.

“If you want to progress you need your big players to perform. None of them turned up for Mourinho tonight,” the former Liverpool midfielder added.

“I think it’s to get the best out of Sanchez but, for me, flipping Rashford on the right side would help United no end here.”

And Ferdinand stuck the boot in to finish the attack.

“Sanchez looks like a shadow of his former self,” he said.

“When he was at Arsenal, he was a player everyone looked to for inspiration. Here he looks like a stranger.

“When you go to a new team, you don’t lose your talent. Something isn’t going for him.”