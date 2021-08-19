Pundits warn of lingering Liverpool doubt after making ‘obvious’ Klopp point

Liverpool must pass a tough test against Burnley to continue to show they can muster another Premier League title challenge, according to pundits.

The Reds have headed into the new season amid contrasting points about their preparations. While they have only made one major signing, they have welcomed back three key stars from injury. Furthermore, amid calls for a new addition in midfield, manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he has a strong squad.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start in Saturday’s opener against Norwich. They won 3-0, with Virgil van Dijk playing his first Premier League game since October and a knee injury.

Furthermore, the Reds return to a full Anfield for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burnley are the opponents on Saturday. However, the Clarets won on Merseyside last season and claimed a draw in 2019/20. As such, former Liverpool man Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock outlined how Liverpool must continue to prove themselves.

Asked if he thought Liverpool looked back to their best, the pundit told the Daily Mirror: “Yes, but Norwich have just come up. They’ve had a lot of injuries.

“It was nice to get Van Dijk back – it’s only the first game of the season and one swallow doesn’t make a summer.”

John Barnes claimed it is “obvious” that Klopp would get better results when Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez returned.

Liverpool favourites to land Erling Haaland in 2022 Liverpool could be in pole-position to striker Erling Haaland in the summer, according to Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge, who claims the Norwegian is keen to make a move to the Premier League next season.

Moreover, French defender Ibrahima Konate has signed to bolster Klopp’s defensive line.

“If you look at us and the problems we had last year, with our three centre-backs missing, it’s obvious,” Barnes said.

“Of course, we’ve signed Konate as well but having van Dijk, Gomez and Matip back, I think last year we would have won the league had we had them.

“And now we’ve got them back, we’ve added Konate so that’s why we don’t need to make any signings, because we’ve had three new signings.”

Debate over Liverpool front line

Despite Liverpool welcoming their centre-backs back, they already face a battle for places up top.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have cemented their spots, but Diogo Jota started the win over Norwich.

“Firmino is my favourite player and of course you’re not going to leave Salah or Mane out, but of course Jota will add to that, and it’s all about the squad as Jurgen Klopp has said,” Barnes said of the situation.

“So, it’s not a case of anybody coming to replace anybody else, they will add to what we already have. So, I don’t think Jota will necessarily take over from those front three but he’ll add to it.”

Ruddock added: “It’s better to have a fab four than a fab three!”

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Salah over a new contract, but those discussions have hit a roadblock.

