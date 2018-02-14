Purring Pochettino picks out star who embodies Tottenham’s spirit

Mauricio Pochettino has picked out one Tottenham star for extra special praise after his side fought back to snatch a 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Spurs made a nightmare start in Turin as Gonzalo Higuain scored twice, the latter a penalty, to put Juventus in charge of the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

But Harry Kane pulled a goal back and Higuain missed a second penalty, before Christian Eriksen’s free-kick ensured a pulsating contest finished 2-2.

Kane’s goal was his seventh goal of the tournament with a typically cool finish but it was the imperious Mousa Dembele and, in particular, Eriksen that were the stars of the show.

“Christian had an amazing game. He was outstanding,” Pochettino purred after the game.

“He was fantastic but Christian, in my three years and nine months, has always been important for us, always stepping up, growing up.

“He represents our philosophy. He is a player who links the team and today he was great. The team was great but he was fantastic.”

Tottenham will now take two away goals back to Wembley for the second leg next month and arguably stand as favourites to reach the quarter-finals.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline