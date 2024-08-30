Chelsea are working hard to shift a number of their unwanted stars and have hopes they can get four players off their books and removed from their notorious bomb squad on deadline day, with West Ham exploring a move for Carney Chukwuemeka and Everton also looking at one of their unwanted strikers.

The Blues have a seriously bloated squad after another major summer of investment at Stamford Bridge and could currently field four competitive teams if they were able to. However, with Chelsea also hoping to add a new striker to their mix, as well as Jadon Sancho, on transfer deadline day, efforts are also being made at moving on a number of their unwanted stars, infamously dubbed their bomb squad.

To that end, TEAMtalk can now confirm that a deal is agreed in principle with Manchester United for the Blues to take Sancho off their hands. However, the deal remains far from simple and that can only be signed off once they manage to offload Raheem Sterling.

Talks at getting the unwanted £325,000 a week winger off their hands are making slow progress, though, with Arsenal now offered the deal and TEAMtalk explaining why they now look the Blues’ last hope of getting Sterling off their books.

While that remains a fluid situation and one that still requires much more talking before a resolution is found, headway is also being made behind the scenes over three more potential departures.

First up, sources have told TEAMtalk that Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham have registered their interest in signing squad man Chukwuemeka, who is yet to appear this season and was limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions last.

Chelsea quartet nearing exits with West Ham after Chukwuemeka

A £20m signing from Aston Villa in summer 2022, the player is among those cleared to leave by Enzo Maresca after being told he does not figure in the club’s long-term plans.

With the likes of Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku among those ahead of him in the pecking order, game-time will be extremely hard to come by, making a move away in the player’s best interests.

While the 20-year-old would also face strong competition across London at West Ham, he would at least feel his chances of seeing action would benefit and it is understood the player is keen to make the move. The two clubs are now in talks over a prospective deal, and with the Blues keen to find a permanent solution, as opposed a loan exit.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have also struck a deal with sister club, Strasbourg, over the permanent sale of Brazilian striker Deivid Washington.

Signed in a 2023 move from Santos and on a seven-year deal, Washington is now on the move to France after just three appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

He is currently understood to be in France for a medical and expects to wrap up the move before the end of the day.

Everton chase Chelsea striker

The most intriguing signing could still be to come, though, with Everton registering a solid interest in signing another forgotten Blues frontman in David Datro Fofana.

The 21-year-old has been at the Bridge for 18 months, joining from Norwegian side Molde, where he made his name.

Since loaned out to Union Berlin and then Burnley, the Ivorian has just four appearances for Chelsea to his name.

Now we’ve been told there is genuine interest from Everton at taking him to Goodison Park and potentially as part of a move that could take Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the other direction.

Calvert-Lewin, who is the final 12 months of his contract at Everton, is valued at £25m by the Toffees.

Chelsea, for their part, have looked into a possible deal for the 11-times capped England man, though only if moves for Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney do not get off the ground.

But even if the London side do not push through on their periphery interest in DCL, there remains a strong chance that the Merseysiders could look to bring in Fofana, though a loan deal would be the more likely outcome in the event they don’t lose Calvert-Lewin.

Sean Dyche’s side, well aware they could lose Calvert-Lewin on a pre-contract agreement in January if he does not sign a new deal, also waved farewell to Neal Maupay on Thursday, the French striker moving to Marseille.

And with just Beto as another option up front, Dyche does not want to be caught short; hence the interest in the three-times capped Ivory Coast international.