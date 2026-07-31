Rangers are preparing to strengthen their squad with up to four further signings this summer following the recent arrival of defender Olwethu Makhanya from Philadelphia Union – but a plethora of exits are likely to be sanctioned first.

The Ibrox club has already seen movement in the opposite direction, with Oliver Antman completing a move to Belgian side Anderlecht. Nedim Bajrami is also understood to be close to a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, reducing options in attack and midfield.

Sources close to the club confirm that manager Derek McInnes is prioritising reinforcements out wide.

Rangers are desperate for greater firepower on the flanks and hope to secure two new wingers before the transfer window closes.

Defensive cover is equally high on the agenda. The club is keen to add two more defenders, particularly with John Souttar widely expected to leave.

Another central midfielder is not top of the list unless they manage to offload the likes of Connor Barron, Mo Diomande or the important Nico Raskin, putting the brakes on any imminent move for Jens Herto Dahl from Tromso.

Any departure of Nico Raskin would represent the biggest financial boost of the window.

The Belgian midfielder is valued at more than £20 million and continues to attract serious interest from Villarreal and several other European clubs. A sale at that level would provide significant funds for McInnes to reshape the squad further.

READ MORE: McInnes green lights painful sale of fans’ favourite to aid summer transfer plans

Clock is ticking for Rangers as summer transfer plans heat up

Rangers open their new Premiership campaign on Friday night against Dundee United at Tannadice.

McInnes has made clear he wants additional arrivals as quickly as possible so the new signings can integrate ahead of a demanding domestic and European schedule.

The summer window has already brought change, yet the manager believes more work remains.

With the deadline now just over a month away, the focus at Ibrox is firmly on adding quality and depth in the wide areas and at the back.

Supporters will be hoping the planned arrivals arrive in time to make an immediate impact as the season gets underway.

McInnes inherits a squad in transition and is determined to ensure Rangers are competitive on all fronts.

The next few weeks are expected to prove decisive in shaping the team’s prospects for the campaign ahead, but the club will continue to be backed by the 49ers.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.