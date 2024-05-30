Joe Rodon is taking time to consider his next move with TEAMtalk confirming that a permanent move to Leeds United is still on the table despite the club’s failure to win promotion – but with the unwanted Tottenham player also coming under the watchful eye of play-off final conquerors, Southampton.

The Whites will spent at least more year in the Championship after Daniel Farke’s side suffered double promotion heartache this season; firstly finishing third and despite accruing 90 points – a tally that would have earned automatic promotion in the last 26 seasons of Championship football – and then suffering the agony of a play-off final defeat to Saints at Wembley on Sunday.

As a result of their promotion failure, Leeds have found seen a number of their transfer plans put under the spotlight – not least in light of a significant transfer repayments that will be owing this summer.

To that end, chairman Paraag Marathe has admitted the club will have to consider the sales of a number of leading lights in the wake of their failure to return to the Premier League and to help balance the books. In that regards, the likes of Crysencio Summerville – the Championship’s Player of the Year – Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto are all likely to be the subject of strong transfer attention.

However, Leeds do also have plans to strengthen their squad too this summer and they still intend to remain competitive next season and ensure they can provide Farke with a squad that is once again capable of challenging for promotion.

Leeds still hopeful of deal to sign Joe Rodon

Furthermore, an investment agreement with Red Bull, who it was confirmed on Thursday had bought a minority stake in the club and whom will become shirt sponsors next season, will further aid their hopes of stabilising their squad and retaining a core nucleus of players to push for promotion in 2024/25.

The Whites still do hope to finalise the permanent signing of Rodon this summer and sources close to TEAMtalk can reveal they have made it clear to the Wales defender they still want to negotiate a permanent deal to bring him to the club from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old played a massive role for Leeds this season after arriving on loan from Spurs, playing 50 times and becoming a firm fans’ favourite for his no-nonsense style and excellent reading of the game.

And while Tottenham will command a fee of between £12m and £15m for the player, the Whites remain keen to find the funds for that deal despite knowing they will likely need to sell before they can buy first.

His partnership with Wales teammate Ethan Ampadu at the heart of the defence was seen as key for Leeds this season and keeping Rodon at the club is seen as a big factor in what the club hopes will be going one stage better next time around.

Player using summer break to consider next move

Rodon is currently on holiday after the Leeds United squad were dismissed from duties on the Monday – the day after their Championship final heartache.

And the player will be using his well-earned rest to decide on his next move and amid claims there is also interest in his services from within the Premier League.

One club who had expressed an interest in his signing were Burnley, though their return to the Championship has taken them out of the equation.

However, Southampton could yet look to rival Leeds for his signature after Russell Martin’s side edged past Leeds in Sunday’s final. Having also already been linked with Dan James, beating the Whites to the signature of Rodon would certainly come as an almighty kick in the teeth for Farke.

That said, Rodon is certainly at home with Leeds, where he has played more games this season than in the previous three seasons of his career.

For a player now at the age of 26, that is invaluable and Rodon himself is well aware of how much he is appreciated at Elland Road. That will stand Leeds in good stead when the player makes a decision on his future and, if Leeds can meet Tottenham’s asking price, there is a strong chance a permanent move can still be agreed.

He gave a strong indication of his future prior to the play-off final anyway, stating he would still be happy to stay even if Leeds failed at Wembley.

“It would be nice to have stability and know where I am next season. I’ve always strived to get to the elite level and hopefully, I can get back there with Leeds, but you never know,” he said.

“I don’t want to look too far into the future, although I do love it here and Leeds feels like a second home to me now. I’m just concentrating on giving my best and getting this club back to where it belongs.”