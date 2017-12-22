Quartet remain sidelined as Manchester United travel to Leicester

Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick remain out as Manchester United travel to Leicester in the Premier League this weekend.

Jose Mourinho confirmed Valencia is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while appearing to rule midfielders Carrick and Fellaini out of the festive period.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is undergoing surgery on an ankle issue, but Paul Pogba is available for the Premier League once again having returned from his three-match domestic suspension in the Carabao Cup loss at Bristol City.

Manchester United squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Rojo, Shaw, Blind, McTominay, Pogba, Herrera, Matic, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic.