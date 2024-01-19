Quest for silverware prompts Rangers to put star man out of reach from January suitors

Rangers are keen to bat away interest in Rabbi Matondo, as they’re hopeful their current squad can help their quest for more silverware.

Rangers have enjoyed a good start to their tenure with new manager Philippe Clement at the helm, however their January window has been quiet so far despite offers for some of their key players and talks over incomings.

One player who has gained interest is winger Matondo, who sources have stated has been targeted by a number of sides in Turkey.

There is hope that a deal could be struck by Super Lig sides. However, TEAMtalk understand Rangers plan to keep hold of the winger.

They have limited numbers of players who can play out wide and losing the Welsh international would further deplete their squad who are battling on multiple fronts.

Scott Wright, Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva are the only other players who are natural wingers.

Clement added Silva on loan from Wolves this month and there isn’t much scope for players to leave unless there is a replacement lined up to take their place immediately.

Matondo joined in a deal worth £3million from Schalke in the summer of 2022 and he started life well at Ibrox but has struggled with injuries and fitness since then.

Clement knows Matondo well and wants to utilise him this season.

Despite his lack of minutes, he looks set to stay in Glasgow until the summer at least, unless a significant offer is placed that allows Rangers to replace him with similar quality.

Rangers hunting down silverware

Since Clement’s arrival the club have lifted the Scottish League Cup and progressed to the Europa League knockout stages.

They are also still in the title race against rivals Celtic and could end the season with an impressive trophy haul.

This is one of the major reasons why the Belgian coach is keen to keep as many of his squad at the club as possible.

