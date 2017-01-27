Quincy Promes: Liverpool star wants me at Anfield

Quincy Promes has spoken out about the transfer rumours linking him with a move Liverpool this month.

The Dutch international has been heavily touted as a possible target for Jurgen Klopp over the past few months, as Liverpool are said to be scouring the market for an alternative to Christian Pulisic, who recently signed a new contract at Klopp’s former team Borussia Dortmund.

The winger has impressed since signing for Russian side Spartak Moscow in 2014, and his fine form has turned the heads of the top European teams, including Liverpool.

However, Promes has distanced himself from a move away from his current club, saying: “I never thought about other clubs. Never.

“Some things were said, but I do not know about that. I just know that I play for Spartak, and people who really know me understand this.”

The former Twente star has a close relationship with international colleague and Liverpool man , but while he would love to play alongside his friend, it wouldn’t be enough to make him move to Anfield.

He said: “Yes, he says he wants me [at Liverpool], because he likes me as a player.

“That’s what he said. I talked with him, of course. But it wasn’t about Liverpool. We’re just friends.

“I repeat: everyone who knows me understands what I think, and fans of Spartak know and remember what I said.

“So I do not understand why this issue is discussed at all.”

Wijnaldum, a summer signing from Newcastle, has made no secret of his desire to his friend move to Merseyside, saying he would welcome him to Anfield.

“I think Quincy knows how great Liverpool is, I knew it before I came here,” Wijnaldum said.

“Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team.

“I do not know if everything is true about what they say as I do not speak with him about that.