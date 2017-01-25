Quiz! Can you guess these 20 Brazilians by their real names?

With Philippe Coutinho signing a new deal at Liverpool, we thought we’d test your knowledge on Brazilian footballers.

The Reds playmaker on Wednesday committed to a new five-year deal at Anfield, tying the Brazilian to the club until 2022.

And while Coutinho is the latest in a huge list of Brazilian superstars to grace the game, TEAMtalk, in association with sporcle, wanted to test your knowledge on other greats from the country.

Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to identify these 20 players by their real names.

Use the story comments facility at the bottom of the page to tell us your best time….



