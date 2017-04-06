QUIZ: Can you name the Prem’s top scoring South Americans?

After Philippe Coutinho became the joint highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history, we’re challenging you to take on TEAMtalk in our latest quiz.

Coutinho’s strike against Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday night moved him on to 29 goals in the competition’s history – and he only needs one more strike to move ahead of Juninho.

But can you name the top scoring South Americans throughout Premier League history?

We’re confident this quiz will prove far harder than it sounds…

We actually were beaten by the clock, eventually scoring 110 out of 121.

Can you beat our time – and the clock?

Use the story comment facility at the bottom of the page to let us know your scores – and don’t forget to try our other quizzes at the bottom of the page…



