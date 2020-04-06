Juventus make four available – but Prem-linked duo deemed ‘untouchable’

Juventus are reported to have circulated the names of four players they will consider for transfers this summer – but have informed potential suitors of their two players who will not be allowed to leave under any circumstances.

The reigning Serie A champions are looking at ways to improve their squad this summer and have been linked with moves for the likes of Paul Pogba, Mauro Icardi and Harry Kane amongst others.

However, deals for any of that trio would set the Old Lady back in the region of €100m for Pogba and Icardi – and anything up to €200m for Tottenham and England talisman Kane, despite the trio seemingly being unsettled at their respective clubs and looking good bets for summer transfers.

But uncertainty in the transfer markets placed upon the game due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic means Juventus will put a hold on their plans to spend big this summer – and instead will look to negotiating potential swap deals with rival clubs for proposed transfer targets.

And according to Calciomercato, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici strongly views this format for transfer deals as the way forward this summer and, when discussing deals for specific targets, will offer swap deals to rivals clubs as opposed to straight cash deals.

As per the report, Paratici and Juventus are likely to make Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Adrien Rabiot all available for potential swap deals this summer.

The quartet are said to have already received approaches from a number of overseas suitors and it’s believed don’t form an intrinsic part of head coach Maurizio Sarri’s immediate first-team plans.

However, as per the article, Juventus have also informed suitors that at least two members of their first-team squad will be deemed ‘untouchable’ and off the agenda for proposed swaps, with Paulo Dybala and Matthijs De Ligt the two men in question.

And the news that the pair aren’t to be put on the negotiating table will no doubt come as a disappointment to a number of Premier League sides.

De Ligt, for one, had been strongly linked with a summer move to Manchester United, possibly as part of Juve’s ongoing attempts to snare Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium.

The Dutchman, who joined Juve in a €75m switch in summer 2019, hasn’t impressed as expected with the Turin giants, fuelling reports that United are ready to go back in and bid for the 20-year-old.

However, the 20-year-old’s father-in-law has also dismissed speculation surrounding any potential move.

“It’s just rumours, that’s all, there’s nothing more to say about it,” he told Tuttojuve.

“Matthijs doesn’t regret having chosen Juve at all, he and [partner] Annekee are really enjoying themselves in Turin and maybe they can spend some more time in Italy.”

It’s claimed that Juve are firmly commited to keeping De Ligt and expect him to become a far more consistent player in his second season at the club and following his intergration into life in Italy.

Dybala, meanwhile, has seen his stock rise this season after seemingly being on the way out last summer.

Having been linked with both United and Tottenham, the Argentine forward opted to stay and has not looked back since, becoming a vital part of Sarri’s first-team plans.

This season Dybala has 13 goals and six assists and is reportedly close to signing a new extension with Juve in a deal that will see his pay increase significantly and his contract at the Serie A club extended until summer 2024.

