Race to sign West Ham star expected to go right down to the wire as Wolves, Fulham ready bids

The race to sign a West Ham attacker could reportedly do right down until the end of the January window, with Wolves and Fulham among the clubs chasing him.

Hammers playmaker Said Benrahma is the player in question, with the London club reportedly willing to listen to offers for the player in the remaining weeks of the winter window – but only at the right price.

Football Insider states that West Ham have slapped a £20million price tag on the 28-year-old to keep any suitors at bay.

Those suitors include the likes of Wolves, Fulham and French outfit Lyon, although all three prefer a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy in the summer.

Benrahma should have been with the Algeria squad at the African Cup of Nations for the next month but was not picked after falling out with international boss Djamel Belmadi.

Benrahma is currently providing attacking cover for the likes of Mohammed Kudus (AFCON duty) and Lucas Paqueta, with the latter coming off in the first half of the win at Arsenal.

The Brazilian is not expected to be out for long though, but having Benrahma still around certainly helps Moyes with his team selection.

However, Football Insider indicates that while there is still a chance that the player moves, it will not happen until right at the end of the month so as not to have an impact on the strength of Moyes’ squad.

Benrahma keen on West Ham exit

FI adds that the former Brentford man is keen on quitting the London Stadium in search of more regular first-team football.

Benrahma has not really made a telling contribution for West Ham so far this season, notching just one assist in 21 games across all competitions. He also missed a late penalty in the win at Arsenal last month.

Twelve of his appearances have been as part of Moyes’s starting XI, but his form has been in stark contrast to last season when he scored 12 goals and added five assists in 51 games.

Indeed, his form helped the club to Europa Conference League glory. However, the summer arrival of Kudus has pushed Benrahma back to more of a bench role and he’s now eager to pursue a move elsewhere as a result.

West Ham are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup third round.

