Leeds are hopeful a deal to keep Marcelo Bielsa for a second season in charge could be announced before the end of the month, chairman Andrea Radrizzani has revealed.

The Argentine proved a hugely-popular figure at Elland Road after inspiring Leeds to a third-placed finish in the Championship, their highest league finish since their relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

Sadly for Leeds, that wasn’t enough to end their 15-year stint outside the top flight after Derby stunned them in the play-off semi-finals.

But straight after that defeat to the Rams, speculation grew over Bielsa’s future at Leeds, with the Argentine giving little away in the aftermath of the defeat when he commented: “It’s not, as you can imagine, convenient to talk about this point right now.

“Anyway, the process and you know about this process, that’s why I’m talking about it, if the club offers me the possibility to carry on I will listen to this proposal.”

Since then, Bielsa has been strongly linked with the managerial vacancy at Serie A giants Roma, while the Spanish media claims both Girona and Real Betis are pondering an approach for the former Argentina and Chile boss.

However, sources close to Bielsa have indicated that his priority remains to stay at Leeds, but would need assurances of the direction the club intends to go in this summer and whether he would be given funds to improve his squad.

And Leeds majority shareholder Radrizzani, speaking to Talksport, is hopeful of a positive conclusion.

“We have a chance to keep him. We’ll see The next few days will be decisive and we’ll make an announcement. We’ll see in the next few days,” he said.

“We have an option until the end of the month, we’re talking to him and we have a few things to clarify. Then, after, we’ll make public our decision.”

One man who could depart Leeds this summer, however, is teenage winger Jack Clarke, who is the subject of £10m interest from Tottenham.

