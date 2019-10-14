Radrizzani reveals growing Leeds costs; details of keeping Bielsa

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has spoken about the costs involved in employing head coach Marcelo Bielsa and his backroom team.

The Elland Road supremo, who has also revealed that he is in talks with a trio of potential investors, has revealed the financial implications of the club’s attempts to gain promotion from the Championship.

“It is very expensive, I invested over £90million — with this level of money you could own a Europa League club in most of the European leagues, including Italy.

“The club makes losses, in this league it is impossible not to. We are still paying the consequences of my first year because I was inexperienced and we made some expensive mistakes with players.

“But we haven’t stopped investing. Bielsa and his staff cost £6million [a year], we bought many other players and I think we have a squad to be promoted. It’s financially not sustainable to keep this level of salary which is now over £30million, probably £33million with Marcelo and closer to £40million with the coaches.”

