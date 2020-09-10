Ambitious Radrizzani sets timescale for Leeds to compete with PL top six

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he hopes the Whites will be in a position to compete with the Premier League’s top clubs within five years.

Leeds ended a 16-year absence from the top flight in July after finally securing promotion from the Championship.

They are set to play their first game back in the Premier League on Saturday when they travel to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool.

And after making some impressive signings ahead of the new campaign, there is hope at Elland Road that the club will enjoy another successful year on the pitch.

But Radrizzani has attempted to play down initial expectations, insisting the focus must be on survival for the next couple of seasons.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The first two years it is very important we stay in the Premier League. It is very difficult, the level is higher as the statistics show.

“Most of the time, one or two of the clubs promoted are relegated the following year, so we need to be careful.

“We need to invest in good players and keep the vibrant energy of this city and the positivity of this city to influence and impact on the pitch. I hope we can stay in the Premier League for another two years.”

However, Radrizzani also offered an insight into one of his longer-term goals for Leeds. The Italian revealed he wants them to be finishing towards the top of the table in the not too distant future.

“After that first cycle of two years I think we will be ready to step up and close the gap with the bigger teams,” he continued.

“Obviously my objective, if I look at a period of three to five years, is to be just behind the top six.”

Leeds last finished in the top half of the Premier League in the 2001/02 season. Their decline began soon after that though, with the West Yorkshire club suffering relegation just two years later.

