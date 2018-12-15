Rafa Benitez explains why his Newcastle team deserve respect

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez highlighted their 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town as a huge statement of their capabilities.

In a rain-soaked West Yorkshire, Salomon Rondon netted the only goal with 55 minutes on the clock, securing a vital three points in what was an early relegation six-pointer in the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport Benitez said: “I said so many times this group of players deserves credit and today they came together and worked hard.

“We gave the ball away a little bit in the first half, but in the second half we were better organised. The idea was to exploit them on the counter attack and exploit the space behind them.

“We scored a goal and then scored another that was not offside. We have to give credit to our players against a team who always go forward.

“Against a team so close to us in the table, and to get three points, it was a good achievement.

“I told my players if we make two or three passes we will get behind them and that’s what happened.

“My players are doing well but we can improve little things. Today it was clear with a couple more details we would have had more chances.”

