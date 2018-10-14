Rafa Benitez fearing Newcastle sack to appease Ashley and Co.

Rafael Benitez is scared that he will lose his job as manager of Newcastle United, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The situation surrounding Newcastle both on and off the field in unhealthy at the moment, with owner Mike Ashley under increasing pressure to sell the club.

The Magpies have also lost six of their first eight Premier League games to start the season, sitting second bottom without a win to their name.

Now, according to The Mirror Rafa Benitez fears he will not last until the end of the season on Tyneside due to the poisonous atmosphere at the club.

Benitez apparently thinks he will be sacked to “save Newcastle United’s owner from a fans’ revolt” and has become “disturbed” by links between Newcastle and other managers recently.

However, the ex-Real Madrid chief “remains adamant he will lead the Magpies to Premier League safety” before his contract expires in May.

