Rafa Benitez gives update on his Newcastle future

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has announced talks over his future at the club are under way.

The Spaniard, who has a year left on his current deal, gave away little detail about the progress of the discussions.

He said on Friday: “We have had conversations and we will have conversations next week.

“My representatives are talking with (managing director) Lee Charnley and that’s it.”

Benitez joined Newcastle in March 2016 and after a season in the Sky Bet Championship has guided the Magpies to their current standing of 10th in the Premier League this term.

Benitez also joked that there could be a place on Tyneside for departing Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta.

He said with a smile: “Has he said to which team he will go or not? Maybe we can prepare something for him right now.”