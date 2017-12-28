Rafa Benitez makes clever response after heavy Neville criticism

Gary Neville has criticised Newcastle and Rafa Benitez for playing the “most negative” style of football he has ever seen against Manchester City.

Neville, who was co-commentator during the game, was heavily critical of Benitez’s defensive tactics as they surrendered possession and lost 1-0.

Neville added there was “no ambition” and the tactics were “not acceptable” for the Premier League.

And his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher labelled the Premier League a “joke”.

Carragher said: “It is becoming an embarrassment – the Premier League, is now becoming a bit of a joke. The teams at the top are so far ahead that the teams at the bottom are accepting they’re going to lose the game and long as its by one or two – they’re not going to give it a go.

“It’s not just Rafa Benitez and Newcastle – but there has to be some aggression and then some sort of plan to go forward. But at home it’s a sad state of affairs.

“The Premier League over the years has been built on … every team having a go. That’s why everyone around the world wants to watch it. Will they continue watching it? … It’s a sad state of affairs for the Premier League.”

Pep Guardiola was philosophical when asked about Newcastle’s approach.

He said: “As a manager, I have to adapt my team to convince them. In these 18 games, we have played against teams who have done high pressing, low pressing, counter-attacks, just set pieces, just like Tottenham who tried to go forward and attack, and in all of them, we have been able to beat them.

“The magnificent thing about football and any manager of any team is they can play any way. Teams can try to trick you, but you have to be able to beat them and until now we have been able to do that.”

Benitez’s response paid tribute to the hosts’ fans.

The Spaniard said: “When you play against Manchester City, you have to be aware of the way they are doing things now. You just have to look at what happened when they played against Tottenham, Bournemouth or Swansea.

“We were in the game right until the end, it was very close. Our fans are clever and they know we needed to do things this way.”