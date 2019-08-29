Rafa Benitez names his top 3 best ever Liverpool signings

Rafa Benitez has named three Liverpool players as the best signings he has made during his managerial career.

The former Reds boss is still loved on Merseyside after guiding the club to the Champions League glory in 2005.

Benitez was in charge of Liverpool for six seasons before leaving the club in 2010, a decision that left many of the Anfield faithful distraught.

The Spaniard spent time at Inter Milan, Napoli, Real Madrid and Chelsea before returning to the Premier League with Newcastle in 2016.

However, after leaving Newcastle at the end of last season, Benitez is now in charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

In an interview with The Athletic, the 59-year-old was asked to think back to his time in charge of Liverpool and name his three best signings.

“Pffft. Let me think about this… It’s so difficult,” he said.

“If I’m talking about my players from my time in England, it has to be [Fernando] Torres , [Xabi] Alonso and [Javier] Mascherano .

“If you talk about success and performances at the top level, those players stand out.”

Read more: Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to join Roma on a €3million loan deal after Liverpool blocked Dejan Lovren’s exit.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!