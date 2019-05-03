Rafa Benitez provides update on future after Newcastle talks

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has revealed he has held “positive” talks over his future this week.

Asked if there had been any developments, he said: “Yes. I was talking with (managing director) Lee Charnley this week and we will let you know as soon as we have more news.

“At the moment, it’s just we have had another talk and we’ll continue talking.”

Asked further if the talks had been positive, the 59-year-old replied: “Yes.”

Benitez’s comments came as he prepared his team for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with former club Liverpool, the result of which could have a major say in this season’s title race.

If he does not extend his stay beyond June 30, it will be his last game at St James’ Park, although he insisted he has not even considered that.

Benitez said: “Not really. I haven’t had too much time because we were preparing this game, and I know how important it is for everyone, so I wanted to do everything in the same way that I have done for every single game.”

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!