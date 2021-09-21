Issues at both ends of the pitch rile Rafa as Everton pay the penalty

Rafael Benitez felt Everton did enough to sink QPR in the 90 minutes as the Toffees crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at Loftus Road.

After the 90 minutes ended 2-2, Rangers scored all their spot-kicks, prevailing 8-7 in the shoot-out. Defender Jimmy Dunne thumped in the winning penalty after Tom Davies’ kick had been saved by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

In an entertaining third-round tie, Charlie Austin netted twice for QPR in the first half, opening the scoring and then restoring their lead after Lucas Digne’s equaliser.

Andros Townsend hauled Everton level again a couple of minutes into the second half.

Speaking after the game, Benitez felt that mistakes at both ends of the pitch ended up costing the Toffees.

He told Sky Sports: “I think we did quite well. We had 17 attempts away from home.

“We fight back twice so we showed character and attitude. But still we have to be better in both areas. We concede too easily and missed chances that made a difference in the game.

Missed chances cost Everton

“You cannot say too much because the team was working so hard. We had enough chances to win the game. We were pushing all the time.

“Hopefully, it will be just a bit tiredness and we will see (with injuries). The players gave everything on the pitch.”

Everton are next in action on Saturday when they host struggling Norwich in the Premier League at Goodison Park.