Rafa Benitez reveals when new signing Almiron could make debut

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has a rare selection headache for Monday night’s Premier League trip to Wolves with new signing Miguel Almiron and five fit-again players available to him.

Almiron could be handed a debut at Molineux, but Paul Dummett, Mohamed Diame, Ki Sung-yueng and Joselu are back from injury while Yoshinori Muto is available following his return from the Asian Cup.

Asked about the injury problems, Benitez said: “Much better. Apart from Jonjo (Shelvey) and (Rob) Elliot, the rest of the team is fine. They have been training, so everybody is fit and available.”

Benitez admitted it would be difficult to pick his matchday 18, let alone his starting line-up.

He added: “Everybody is fine. That is good news because competition is always positive for the team.

“It is especially important to have everyone at this time when you are playing for everything. It is good to have more bodies and competition, and in the end that can only be good for the team.”

In Almiron: “I think he has adapted fine. Training has been OK. He is a fit, mobile, dynamic lad. People talk abort the physicality, so we will see how he copes. What I can say about Miguel is that he’s a nice lad, a worker & is very professional. He will be fine.

“It is not an issue for him [his lack of English knowledge]. It is difficult to change leagues, he will need time to adapt. But he can communicate team-mates in Spanish. I need to decide if he is in the squad, but he has a chance to play against Wolves.”

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!