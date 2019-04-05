Rafa Benitez says he is waiting for an answer from Mike Ashley

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has revealed he is “waiting for an answer” over his future.

The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and while both he and the club are understood to want to extend his stay, no deal is yet in place.

However, asked about reports from France that he has engaged an agency to find him a Ligue 1 club, Benitez replied:”The only club that I am talking to now about my future is Newcastle United Football Club, and I am waiting for an answer.

“I read the story. On March 6 I was here training, having lunch, then I left at 7pm or 8pm.”

Asked to elaborate, Benitez said: “I’m waiting for an answer. We have been talking and I am waiting for an answer.”

The Newcastle Chronicle claim Benitez wants more control over the transfer kitty and more flexibility on the recruitment blueprint.

The club have yet to comment on reports that a new two-year deal was offered to Benitez, whose current deal expires this summer.

The Spaniard though remains focused on making United mathematically safe from relegation.

Benitez added: “We haven’t actually gone out saying we’re safe. We can’t stop the general opinion that’s out there – we realise we need more points and we also realise we’ll be coming across some very good teams that’ll make it hard for us to get those points. It’s important for us to be in a position that we’re our best when we go on the field.

“Hopefully, we can start producing our best football because we know on our day – when we produce our best football – we can provide a match for any team.

“We don’t take anything lightly going into these last six games, we realise we’ve got to be fighting and battling and doing all the things we need to do to get points on the board.”