Rafa Benitez thinks Liverpool can go all the way in title race

Newcastle’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has no doubt his old club have the quality to go all the way.

The Reds have been installed as the new title favourites after they comfortably beat Newcastle 4-0 and Manchester City lost for the second successive match, going down 2-1 at Leicester.

Liverpool’s next two matches are at home to Arsenal and away at City, where Klopp’s side will arrive still top of the table irrespective of their result against the Gunners.

And Benitez said: “I think they showed they are good enough to win the title, yes.

“They have a very good team but a very good squad. When you want to win a league title you need to be consistent and they can do it.”

Benitez felt his side acquitted themselves well at Anfield but the game got away from them.

He said: “It is difficult to explain when you lose a game in the way we lost.

“We started well. In the first minutes we had our chance. We didn’t take our chance, we made a mistake and gave them hope and belief.

“We were in the game against a very good team, we had some moments when we were pushing, but we went in at half-time 1-0.

“Second half, a soft (Salah) penalty changed everything and now I have to explain why we conceded four goals.”

Benitez admitted he had “no idea” whether he would be able to strengthen his squad in January.

Asked if any deals were lined up, he said: “No.” Asked if that worried him, he added: “Yes.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!