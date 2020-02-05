Rafa Mir makes major admission over spell at Nottingham Forest

Rafa Mir has expressed his delight at joining Huesca on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers after struggling during his spell at Nottingham Forest.

Mir moved to Spanish club Huesca on an 18-month loan deal from the Premier League outfit .

The 22-year-old joined Forest on a season-long loan deal from the Wanderers in the summer of 2019, but the forward failed to make an impact at the City Ground, with the Spaniard making just two starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship, providing one assist in the process.

The former Spain Under-21 international forward has already played three times in the Segunda Division for Huesca and has provided two assists.

Mir has reflected on his disappointing loan spell at Forest, and the young forward is pleased to have moved to the familiar surroundings of his native country of Spain.

“It was an option agreed with my people and coming to Huesca was the best option,” Football League World quotes Mir as saying.

“They gave me a lot of confidence and that was key. I was away for several weeks because it was clear that I was going to get out of there (Forest).

“The Championship has a very high level. Things have not gone as I wanted. In the end they are experiences that add up. I feel more identified with Spanish football; in England it is played differently.”

Wolves signed Mir from Spanish club Valencia in January 2018 after beating European giants Real Madrid.

The forward, who had a loan spell at Las Palmas in 2018-19, has played just 29 minutes in the Premier League for Wolves so far.

Mir’s current contract at Wolves runs out in the summer of 2022.

Nuno’s side are doing well at the moment, with the team sitting eighth in the Premier League table and having also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Huesca currently find themselves fourth in the Segunda Division table with 43 points from 26 matches, just six points behind leaders Cadiz.

