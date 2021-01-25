Leeds United forward Rafa Mujica is still unsure of his future as the shutters start to close on the current transfer window.

Leeds signed the player on a three-year contract in July 2019. That followed the expiration of his contract at Barcelona.

Mujica did get an early run out for the first team when coming on as a substitute in a 5-0 pre-season friendly win over York.

But a month on from his 2019 move to Elland Road, Mujica was loaned to Extremadura UD in the Spanish Segunda Division.

He later joined Villarreal on loan before making another move in Spain. That was a season-long loan in August 2020 to Real Oviedo.

The 22-year-old has failed to make an impact however. He’s been given just 50 minutes in Spain’s second tier and Oviedo are happy for him to leave.

One option muted for Mujica is a return to Las Palmas. He was part of the Canary Island club’s youth set-up before he moved to Barcelona.

Local Oviedo newspaper La Voz de Asturias (via Sport Witness) reported last week that Leeds had yet to make a decision on his future.

It means potential suitors are still rather in limbo.

For now, Mujica continues to train with Leeds. But it’s believed that he will leave during this transfer window despite the lack of activity.

Bielsa happy with current squad

As for potential incoming signings, Leeds look likely to stick with what they have.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “No it’s not contemplated that we are going to bring anyone in.

“I am happy with the squad that we have. I am comfortable with it and I feel we can finish this season with these players.”

Leeds are currently 12th in the table and have a game in hand over most teams below them.

They travel to Newcastle on Tuesday.