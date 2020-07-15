Bielsa’s brother offers striking hint about Leeds boss’ post-season plans

Marcelo Bielsa’s brother says the Leeds United boss will find it difficult to say no if the club offer him a contract extension.

Bielsa has led the Whites to the brink of a long-awaited Premier League return this season. Indeed, they could confirm their promotion if they win on Thursday and Brentford drop points on Wednesday.

More telling is the fact that Bielsa, who lost out in last season’s play-offs, stayed on for this term after initial doubts. The Argentine signed a two-year deal in 2018, with Leeds eventually triggering the one-year extension clause last May.

As such, his deal will come to an end in the coming months. However, according to his brother Rafael, it is unlikely he will suddenly leave if Leeds seal their long-awaited fate.

“It has been a long time since I have spoken to him, he did not say a single word to me,” Bielsa’s brother told TyC Sports (via Sport Witness). “It seems to me that the question is the other way around: ‘How can you avoid renewing [your contract] if you are champion?’

“He likes the identity and takes the facilities into account in order to develop his project. I did not visit him, but I read that in the city he is [like] a ‘Rock Star’.

“He is loved. It is always best to arrive in the Premier League with a team where you know all the players. It’s going to be hard to say no.”

LEEDS ALMOST THERE

Leeds, who have the best defensive record in the Championship this season, sit two points clear in top spot.

A win over bottom-side Barnsley would move them on to 87 points, five clear of second-placed West Brom. The Baggies dropped points in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Fulham.

In fact, beating Barnsley will earn Leeds promotion if Brentford – six points off the Whites – draw or lose to Preston.

Leeds play Derby – who they lost to in last season’s play-offs – and Charlton after facing Barnsley.