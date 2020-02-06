Manchester City have confirmed that Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham – but are yet to comment on reports he will also miss their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

Sterling limped out of last Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham with what the club have confirmed is a hamstring injury.

City tweeted: “Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery”.

While City are yet to confirm the length of time the England star will be sidelined, reports earlier this week stated Sterling would likely be sidelined for the Champions League trip to tackle Real Madrid in the first leg of their last tie on February 26.

Sterling has scored 20 goals in 35 appearances this season, but has seen his form drift away to the point he no longer makes the top 10 of our Player of the Year ladder.

Sterling will be desperate to feature in the game after admitting his desire to at one stage play in LaLiga during his career.

“Looking at it now it’s like, Manchester, I love it. I love it here. This is one of the best clubs in the world and I’m here for the long haul,” he said.

“But you just don’t know what happens in the future. I’m still young and, like I say, I am loving every minute.

“Ever since I was a kid, 100 per cent it’s always been a dream of mine to play abroad somewhere. It would be nice one day to finish training and go home and sit in your garden and eat some dinner.”

Sterling added that he would ideally like to play in a warm climate “where it’s minimum 17C or 18C constantly”.