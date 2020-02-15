Raiola aims fresh dig at Man Utd after confirming Pogba, Juventus talks

Mino Raiola has confirmed that he has held talks with Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved regarding a potential move for Paul Pogba.

The France midfielder has been heavily linked with a move back to Turin, with Raiola this week claiming he has been unable to “escape” Old Trafford.

And the so-called ‘super agent’ has now launched a fresh dig at the Red Devils, hitting out at their inability to challenge for the Premier League title or provide Pogba with Champions League football this season.

He also gave his clearest indication yet that the 26-year-old will attempt to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season, amid reports the club are also looking to cash-in to fund a summer spending spree for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – as reported in the Daily Mirror.

“He never lost his smile, but clearly a great player doesn’t go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title,” Raiola told Tuttosport.

“It would be bull for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level. Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not.

“I talk to Pavel Nedved and Juventus about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club.

“You need to get information, see what’s happening, put down a few hypotheses, dream a little… Along with Juventus, there are other clubs in for Paul, but right now he is with Manchester United.

“What I can say is that, just like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul considers Italy to be his second home and he wouldn’t mind returning to Juventus, but we’ll talk about it after Euro 2020.

“There’s nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proved by Juve, PSG, Real Madrid . The achievement of impossible things is part of this business.”

Pogba has not played for United since making a brief comeback from an ankle injury in December and was forced to undergo minor surgery.

He has been away from the first-team squad during his recovery and was not part of their warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

