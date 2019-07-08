Raiola confirms De Ligt move with lucrative 5-year deal agreed

The agent of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has announced that an agreement between the player and the Juventus has been agreed.

The 19-year-old, who is regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football, has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG.

Indeed, only last week United were being tipped to hijack Juve’s move for the centre-back, after talks between the Holland international and the Turin giants began to slow down.

However, De Light’s agent Mino Raiola, while talking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, revealed that the agreement between his client and Juventus is being done and now both clubs are in contact to conclude the transfer.

“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club wants to deal with this,” he was quoted as saying.

Juve have already landed midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to bolster their squad this summer, and with the addition of the outstanding De Ligt, look capable of challenging deep into the Champions League next season.

