Raiola hits out at fake news as agent gives Man Utd new hope over De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola has rubbished claims his client has agreed a move to PSG and insists he has never spoken with the French club about the €80m-rated Dutch defender.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around €80m.

De Ligt’s future destination at this point though remains unknown, with links to all of Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Italy on Tuesday evening via respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggested PSG have jumped to the front of the queue, however the Spanish media are also carrying quotes suggesting the player still wants a move to the Nou Camp.

It was claimed that Raiola had met with PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique to hold talks over a deal worth a reported €340,000 a week for the teenager in the French capital. French reporter Lassana Camara added fuel to the fire by then tweeting a photograph of Raiola allegedly being in Paris to ‘conclude’ De Ligt’s move to the Parc des Princes.

However, Raiola insists no decision has been made about the defender yet and branded the recent claims as nothing more than “fake news”.

“This is the classic example of fake news,” Raiola told Italian outlet ANSA. “The photograph of me and the French journalist in Paris? He asked me to take a picture together, but I did not know who this gentleman was.

“I have never spoken with him.”

Reports in Spain also claim that De Ligt’s advisors have told him to move to Old Trafford before potentially joining Barcelona in a few seasons.

“If you go to United, in three years Barca will pay whatever it costs for you,” they are said to have told him, according to SPORT.

And the player himself insists money won’t be the deciding factor when it comes to choosing his next club.

“Money is not the problem,” the Ajax sensation told Mundo Deportivo. “The most important thing is knowing in the team where you go [that] you will have prominence and play many games.

“I still don’t know what my heart says. On my holiday, I will be able to think it over and decide what I am going to do with my future.

“I don’t know when I’m going to have it figured out, but I’m going to take my time.”

United, meanwhile, have reportedly told Juventus of the player they wish to sign as part of a potential summer transfer for Paul Pogba.

