Manchester United ‘always first choice for Pogba’ – Raiola

It appears Paul Pogba did prefer a move back to Manchester United all along despite Real Madrid interest, at least according to Mino Raiola.

After leaving Manchester in 2012, Pogba secured his return to Old Trafford earlier this summer in a world-record £89m deal from Juventus.

There were rumours prior to his eventual signing that the Frenchman was holding out for a possible move to the Bernabeu, but that never materialised.

In an interview with Telefoot, his agent, Raiola, has confirmed that Real Madrid wanted to sign the 23-year-old, but that he himself chose to join United.

“Zinedine Zidane wanted Paul Pogba at Real Madrid, but five or six other clubs were after him too,” Raiola said.

“Manchester United now are stronger thanks to Pogba, but Real Madrid are not.

“I never spoke to Pogba about the transfer market when he was taking part in Euro 2016, then he went on vacation because he was very disappointed by the final.

“So I went to meet him in Miami to get him up to speed. He explained to us what he wanted. Manchester is his home.

“Mourinho already wanted to bring him to Chelsea last summer, but it was not the right time.”