Raiola lists Prem trio as contenders to sign £150m Juventus ace

Mino Raiola has given three Premier League sides hope of a deal for Paulo Dybala by tipping him to leave Juventus before too long.

The Argentinian forward has made a fine start to the season by bagging five times in three matches as defending Serie A champions sit top of the table and underlining Dybala’s status as one of the world’s top talents.

But super agent Raiola, who counts Manchester United quartet Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku among his clients, has given the Red Devils, as well as Chelsea and Manchester City hope for the future.

Raiola told Italain radio station RaiSport of the £150million-rated player: “I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve.

“He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.

“For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea.”

Dybala has now scored 49 goals in 98 matches for Juventus, as well as adding another 18 assists.