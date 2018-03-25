Raiola makes astonishing boast over fee Man Utd paid for Paul Pogba

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed that the club saved €100m when they signed the Frenchman.

Pogba became world’s most expensive footballer in 2016 when he moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89m in 2016.

Neymar’s move to PSG eventually toppled that figure, but ‘super agent’ Raiola claims that Pogba should have cost United a lot more than he did.

The Dutchman even claims that Juve could have sold the 25-year-old to Real Madrid for double the price.

“As long as the television rights keep going up, the players deserve to be paid more,” Raiola told Dutch magazine Quote.

“I don’t push prices over the limit. On the contrary, look at Pogba’s transfer. Manchester United paid €100m – but I think they should have paid €200m.

“Pogba was a cheap player. He had a clause in his contract that said he alone – and not Juventus – was allowed to decide where he was going to play next season.

“They couldn’t decide for him. The player must always stay in control. Juventus could have sold him for €200m to Real Madrid – so Manchester United actually saved themselves €100m.”

Meanwhile, reports on Sunday have suggested that Pogba’s relationship with Jose Mourinho is now so bad that the pair only communicate through assistant manager Rui Faria.

